Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

