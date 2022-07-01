Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $17,147,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $182.15. 18,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,659. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.60.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

