Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.57 ($2.79).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 243 ($2.98) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 260 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 285 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

LON CNE opened at GBX 216.40 ($2.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market cap of £688.67 million and a PE ratio of 155.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.24. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.80 ($2.93).

In other news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.74), for a total value of £1,006,978.80 ($1,235,405.23).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

