Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $867.42 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 9% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion and $867.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00083622 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00264667 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

