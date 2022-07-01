Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.86. 1,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,514. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

