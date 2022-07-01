Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

UPS stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $182.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,659. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.