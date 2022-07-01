Cardinal Capital Management Buys 513 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $134.59. 2,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

