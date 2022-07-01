Cardinal Capital Management Grows Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 35.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $4,691,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,381. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,817,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.