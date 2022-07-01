Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.30. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,473. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

