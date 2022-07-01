Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.
NYSE:SNA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.36. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
