Cardinal Capital Management Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

