Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($125.53) to €119.00 ($126.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

