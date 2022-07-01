Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale upped their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

NYSE COP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $89.30. 68,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767,969. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

