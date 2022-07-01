Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Set at C$10.00 by CIBC

CIBC set a C$10.00 target price on Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

TSE CJ opened at C$7.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.68.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,556,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,162,102.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,100.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

