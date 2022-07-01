Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Cut to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE:CCL opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

