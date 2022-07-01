Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.81) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

