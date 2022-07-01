Carry 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.76 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $36.72 million and $6.76 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00051311 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011525 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

