Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

