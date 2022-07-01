CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.08. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 255,139 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.04.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $168,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

