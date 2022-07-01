CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.08. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 255,139 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.04.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter.
About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.