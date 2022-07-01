Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.84. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 174,815 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

