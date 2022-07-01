Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $4.90. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 9,753 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

