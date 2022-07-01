Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $4.90. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 9,753 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
