Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.