Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.60

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and traded as low as $44.24. Century Communities shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 193,321 shares.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

