Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.40) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

LON CWR opened at GBX 548 ($6.72) on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of GBX 481.20 ($5.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 635.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 703.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 17.45. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -47.65.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

