C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.68

Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.68 and traded as low as $46.17. C&F Financial shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 1,304 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.44.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

