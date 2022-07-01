Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,345. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.08 and its 200 day moving average is $548.16.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

