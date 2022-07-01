Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 4,774 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Concentrix accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.44. 1,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,066. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.