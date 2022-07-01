Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 204,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. 3,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

