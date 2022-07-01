Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

BBY stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

