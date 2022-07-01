Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.28. 12,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

