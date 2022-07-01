Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $3.36 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Pacira BioSciences makes up about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

PCRX traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $67,875.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $705,386.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,106. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

