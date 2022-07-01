Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 75,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

