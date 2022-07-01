Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 109,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Arch Capital Group comprises 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,821. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

