Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $2.60 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,590,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,773,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,196,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.94. 285,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.