Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 75,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,126. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.