Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SJW Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

NYSE SJW opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

About SJW Group (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.