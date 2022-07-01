Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420,521 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

