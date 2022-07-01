Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

