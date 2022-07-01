Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 456,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,918,000 after acquiring an additional 378,192 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

FIBK opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

