Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

