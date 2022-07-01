Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 17.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 194,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 65.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,126,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.