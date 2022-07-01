Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rogers worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $262.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.62. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

