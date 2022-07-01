Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $206.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

