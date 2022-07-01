Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,842 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $176.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

