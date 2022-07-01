ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 14,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,388,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

