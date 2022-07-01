Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

