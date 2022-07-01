China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Trading Down 4.3%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 80,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 21,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

