China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.94

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.94 and traded as low as C$3.63. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 5,428 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.94.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$385.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

