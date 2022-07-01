CIBC Cuts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.36.

TSE:EXE opened at C$6.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$614.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.51 and a one year high of C$8.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$305.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3610435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

