CIBC Cuts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.30.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

